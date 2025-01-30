Maryland's 3-point resurgence was on display again in a victory over No. 17 Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland's big second-half run began with a 3-pointer from an unlikely source.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, who was just 4 for 22 from long distance on the season, scored from beyond the arc with the Terrapins down five. It was the first of four straight 3s by Maryland during a 14-2 run that sent the Terps to a 76-68 victory over No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

“You play the percentages. He’s 4 for whatever, right? Four for the year?" Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "Credit to him, to step up and knock it down.”

While Harris-Smith's contribution from beyond the arc was unlikely, he has a few teammates who need to be reckoned with on the perimeter. Maryland went 12 of 24 from 3-point range for a second straight game, and this was its fourth consecutive victory.

“We've had our rhythm for a couple games now," said Rodney Rice, who went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc Wednesday. "We're just trying to keep that momentum going into the next game. We can put the ball in the basket from outside.”

Outside shooting was a major problem last season for the Terps, when they shot an abysmal 29% from 3 on their way to a losing season. Improvement in that department is one reason why Maryland might move into the AP Top 25 next week following this latest win.

The Terps are shooting 37% from 3-point range this season, with Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Selton Miguel both over 40% with more than 100 attempts each.

Maryland guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after being fouled against by Wisconsin guard John Tonje (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

Miguel finished 4 of 5 on Wednesday.

“Having the right guy shoot them always helps,” coach Kevin Willard said.

Maryland actually missed seven of its first nine 3s before turning that around in a big way.

“We got a lot of good looks in the first half," Willard said. "I think we were a little, either amped up or not amped up enough.”