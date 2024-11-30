SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 10 Maryland holds off George Mason late, 66-56 in a matchup of unbeatens

By The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Kaylene Smikle scored 16 points and made a couple key baskets down the stretch to help No. 10 Maryland hold off George Mason 66-56 in a matchup of unbeatens Saturday at the Navy Classic.

The Terrapins (7-0) led by just two when Smikle stole the ball and made a layup while being fouled. The free throw pushed the lead to 58-53. Then a putback by Smikle put Maryland up by seven.

The Terps won despite shooting 13 of 26 on free throws.

George Mason (6-1) trailed by 10 at halftime before outscoring Maryland 18-7 in the third quarter. The Patriots' final lead was 49-48 in the fourth after a jumper by Kennedy Harris.

Harris led George Mason with 26 points.

Maryland is off to its best start since winning its first 12 games in 2018-19.

Takeaways

George Mason: The Patriots have lost all nine meetings with Maryland, but it's been more competitive of late. The Terps won 86-77 last year, and this game was more competitive than the final score suggested.

Maryland: After a down season by their standards, the Terps are off to a nice start, but the free-throw problems in this game nearly cost them.

Key moment

With the score 55-53, George Mason had a chance to tie, but the Patriots never really recovered after Smikle swiped the ball from Harris and went the other way for a three-point play with 3:08 remaining.

Key stats

Although Maryland was awful at the line, at least the Terps got there. George Mason was only 3 of 8 from the stripe, and the Terps held the Patriots to 32% shooting from the field.

Up next

George Mason faces Navy in this event Sunday. Maryland takes on Toledo.

