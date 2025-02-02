Illinois wins 66-65 for its first victory against No. 14 Maryland in 18 attempts

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Genesis Bryant made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left to give Illinois its first-ever victory over No. 14 Maryland, 66-65 on Sunday.

The Illini were 0-17 previously against the Terrapins, and Maryland led by one after Shyanne Sellers scored inside with 13.9 seconds remaining. Bryant then drove to the basket and drew a foul before calmly making both free throws.

Sellers missed at the other end, but the ball went out of bounds to Maryland with 1.8 seconds left. The ensuing play yielded a good look from the baseline by Sellers, but she missed.

Illinois denied Maryland coach Brenda Frese her 600th victory at the school — and spoiled the party after the Terps (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) celebrated senior day prior to the game. Maryland has lost four of five.

Illinois (17-5, 7-4) has won four in a row. Bryant finished with 20 points.

Brynn Shoup-Hill gave Illinois a 64-63 lead when she made a 3-pointer with 45.6 seconds left. Sarah Te-Biasu then missed an open 3 for Maryland. The Illini used their final timeout while trying to deal with Maryland's defensive pressure, but Berry Wallace eventually turned the ball over, and Sellers put the Terps up 65-64 prior to Bryant's winning play.

Kaylene Smikle led Maryland with 15 points.

Maryland led 32-30 at halftime, then briefly lost Sellers early in the third quarter when she took a fall and hobbled off — although she was able to return shortly thereafter. The Terrapins built a 42-33 lead, but Illinois answered with a 10-0 run.

Illinois will host Northwestern on Thursday. Maryland heads to the West Coast to face Oregon on Thursday and Washington on Sunday.