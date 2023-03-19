Maryland into women's Sweet 16 after 77-64 win over Arizona

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter to help second-seeded Maryland to a 77-64 victory over seventh-seeded Arizona in the second around of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Terrapins (27-6) advance to the Sweet 16 for a third straight year and the 11th time under coach Brenda Frese. Maryland trailed by a point after two quarters but ran past the Wildcats (22-10) in the second half.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points and Faith Masonius gave the Terps a lift with 12.

Frese was coaching against her alma mater. She played at Arizona and graduated in 1993.

The Wildcats gave Maryland a tough battle for 20 minutes but couldn't keep up offensively. Arizona was up 33-32 at the break but went almost half the third quarter without scoring. After being held to four points in the first half, Miller had five on one trip down the court — a layup while being fouled, followed by a 3-pointer after Arizona was unable to rebound her missed free throw. That put Maryland ahead 39-33.

By the time the quarter was over it was 61-42. The Terrapins shot 11 of 14 from the field in the third.

Maryland advances to face third-seeded Notre Dame in the regional semifinals Saturday. The Terps beat the Irish 74-72 at Notre Dame on Dec. 1 on a buzzer-beater by Miller.

Arizona guard Paris Clark (22) goes up for a shot against Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Cate Reese led Arizona with 19 points.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats exited in the second round for a second straight season after reaching the national title game in 2021.

Maryland: The 6-foot-1 Masonius gave Maryland an encouraging performance, finishing two points shy of her season high. Her ability around the basket could be important for a team without a great deal of size.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese talks to her team against Arizona during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

UP NEXT

Miller scored 31 points in that December game against Notre Dame. Olivia Miles scored 14 points for the Irish, but she's now out because of a knee injury.

