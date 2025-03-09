Julian Reese goes out in style in his final home game after 4 years at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese is a throwback of sorts — a four-year player who stuck it out at Maryland despite some ups and downs.

At his final home game, the crowd had a chance to show its appreciation.

Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the 13th-ranked Terrapins wrapped up the regular season with a 74-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

“I was just happy that he was able to get the ovation that he got," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. "And I was really happy that he played the way he played, because if he didn't play as physical as he played, we would have struggled to win this game.”

Reese was one of several seniors honored before the game. That group included one transfer in his second season at Maryland, two more transfers in their first, a walk-on in his second — and Reese.

“I was really grateful in that moment," Reese said. “Just really grateful that the fans came out to see me. A lot of people had my number on.”

Reese could have left Maryland for any number of reasons during his tenure with the Terrapins. There was a coaching change when he was a freshman. Then Maryland made the NCAA Tournament in its first season under Willard but went 16-17 in 2023-24.

Northwestern forward Luke Hunger (33) takes a shot over Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Reese's return this season gave the Terps another big man who could play alongside star freshman Derik Queen. The 6-foot-9 Reese, the brother of WNBA standout Angel Reese, is averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 2024-25.

Reese has also improved to a 74% free throw shooter after being below 60% the previous two seasons. That was key Saturday when he drew seven fouls and went 11 of 13 from the line.

“Early in his career, you could get under (Reese's) skin a little bit,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "It threw him off his game. He'd get in foul trouble. And now to see him as a senior, to see his poise, to see his command. He's playing like a senior. ... He's leading that group.

“It's fun to see. That's what you want college basketball to be about.”