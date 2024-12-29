No. 8 Maryland holds on for a scrappy win over No. 19 Michigan State 72-66 to improve to 12-0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kaylene Smikle scored 19 points to help No. 8 Maryland remain undefeated with a 72-66 victory over No. 19 Michigan State on Sunday.

The Terrapins (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have equaled the second-best start in team history, bettered only by the 2006-07 squad which was 18-0. The Terps withstood a scrappy Michigan State team, holding the Spartans (11-2, 1-1) to 32% shooting from the field.

Michigan State trailed by 17 in the second quarter but fought back to a 57-all tie in the fourth. Maryland, which had gone over six minutes without scoring, broke that deadlock with a 3-pointer by Saylor Poffenbarger.

Maryland led 65-63 when Michigan State's Jocelyn Tate was whistled for traveling on a fast break. Smikle pushed the lead to five with a three-point play, but Jaddan Simmons answered with a 3-pointer to make it 68-66.

Christina Dalce finally gave the Terps some breathing room, making a layup with 36.3 seconds left and then adding a steal at the other end.

It was a physical game in which points were often tough to come by, but Maryland's Shyanne Sellers provided a moment of brilliance in the second quarter. She jumped to receive a long pass against Michigan State's trapping defense and instantly whipped the ball behind her back to a cutting Bri McDaniel for a layup that put the Terrapins up 31-16.

A more representative moment came in the fourth, when McDaniel forced a held ball on defense but fell on her back with a thud. She was able to return eventually and made a big 3-pointer.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans nearly stole the game on the road despite poor shooting. They outworked Maryland on the boards in the second half

Maryland: The Terps won despite 25 turnovers, executing better down the stretch when they needed to.

Key moment

After Dalce's steal in the final minute, Maryland called a quick timeout before Michigan State was able to foul. Dalce is shooting below 50% from the line this season.

Key stats

Michigan State attempted 18 field goals in the fourth quarter to Maryland's nine — but made only six of them.

Up next

Maryland hosts Rutgers on Thursday night. Michigan State tries to snap a two-game skid when it hosts Purdue on Wednesday.