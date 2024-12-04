No. 7 Maryland improves to 9-0 with a balanced effort in an 87-52 win over Mount St. Mary's

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Christina Dalce scored 13 points, and No. 7 Maryland remained unbeaten with an 87-52 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday night.

The Terrapins (9-0) are off to their best start since 2018-19, when they won their first 12 games. Maryland held the Mountaineers (0-6) to 19 points in the first half and pulled out to a big lead in the second quarter.

Shyanne Sellers and Allie Kubek scored 12 points apiece for the Terps, and Saylor Poffenbarger and Kaylene Smikle added 10 each.

Jo Raflo led Mount St. Mary's with 10.

Maryland shot 52% from the field while holding the Mountaineers to 34%.

Takeaways

Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers were coming off a 36-point loss to George Mason — a team Maryland beat last weekend — so it was unrealistic to expect anything but a rout here. Mount St. Mary's had 15 turnovers in the first half but only four in the second.

Maryland: The Terps had an opportunity to use a lot of players against a weaker team. Not only did they end up with five in double figures, but all 10 players who took the court for Maryland scored.

Key moment

After a sluggish first quarter that yielded a lead of just 15-8, Maryland scored the first 10 points of the second and it was never close after that.

Key stats

Maryland shot 59% from inside the arc — 68% in the second half.

Up next

Maryland opens Big Ten play at Purdue on Saturday.

Mount St. Mary's hosts Loyola of Maryland on Saturday.