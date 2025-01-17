Northwestern beats Maryland 76-74 on Nick Martinelli's jumper just before the OT buzzer

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nick Martinelli made a baseline jumper just before the overtime buzzer to help Northwestern snap a three-game losing streak with a 76-74 victory over Maryland on Thursday night.

Northwestern led 64-56 with 4:43 left in regulation before Maryland closed on an 11-2 run, capped by Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s layup with 6.9 seconds left to tie it at 68-all. Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer had a layup hit off the back iron at the other end and Derik Queen secured the defensive rebound.

In overtime, Gillespie made a layup with 6.9 seconds left to tie it at 74-all and he poked it away from Ty Berry at the other end. The ball deflected off Maryland forward Julian Reese, giving Northwestern possession with 0.7 seconds left.

Martinelli broke free on a screen and sank a runner in front of the Northwestern bench as his teammates came onto the court to celebrate.

Martinelli finished with 22 points for Northwestern (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten). Barnhizer had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Berry scored 15.

Reese led Maryland (13-5, 3-4) with 23 points. Gillespie added 14, Rodney Rice had 13 and Queen grabbed 14 rebounds to go with nine points. The Terrapins were hurt by 16 turnovers.

There were 11 lead changes and nine ties in the first half that ended with Northwestern leading 38-37 after Martinelli beat the buzzer with a shot in the lane. The game finished with 16 ties and 15 lead changes.

Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning basket during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in Evanston, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Northwestern won 76-74 in overtime. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Maryland hosts Nebraska on Sunday, while Northwestern plays at No. 20 Michigan.