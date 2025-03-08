Julian Reese scores 19 points to help No. 13 Maryland pull away from Northwestern for a 74-61 win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds in his home finale, and No. 13 Maryland pulled away late for a 74-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) had a sluggish day offensively but did enough to win for the seventh time in eight games — with the only defeat coming on a 65-foot shot at the buzzer against Michigan State late last month.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 17 points for the Terps, and Derik Queen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Maryland snapped a three-game skid against Northwestern, which included an overtime loss to the Wildcats in January.

Nick Martinell scored 28 points for Northwestern (16-15, 7-13), which is still likely to reach the Big Ten Tournament despite the loss.

The Wildcats led for a good deal of the first half and were up 42-41 in the second before being outplayed down the stretch.

Take

aways

Northwestern: The Wildcats played Maryland tough this season, but they ultimately didn't have enough offensive firepower, going 4 for 19 from 3-point range in this one.

Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) floats a pass over Maryland guard Rodney Rice (1) and Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Maryland: The Terrapins reached a new level after that loss to Northwestern earlier in the season. They're 11-2 since then.

Key moment

A 14-4 Maryland run, which included 3-pointers by Gillespie and Rodney Rice, gave the Terps a 55-46 lead. They never looked back.

Key stats

Maryland had 16 offensive rebounds, while Northwestern managed only 17 defensive rebounds. The Terps had a 14-4 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

Maryland will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The top 15 teams qualify. Northwestern was one of five teams tied for the final five spots with one game remaining, with Iowa just a game behind.