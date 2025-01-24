No. 12 Ohio State rallies from 15-point deficit and beats No. 8 Maryland 74-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points and eight rebounds and No. 12 Ohio State rallied from a 15-point deficit in a 74-66 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Thursday night.

Cotie McMahon added 14 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten). Taylor Thierry had 13 points and five rebounds and Kennedy Cambridge finished with a season-high 12 points and four steals.

Maryland led 29-14 with eight minutes left in the first half. But Ohio State cut that lead to seven by halftime and then went on a 24-4 run over an eight-minute stretch in the second half.

Kaylene Smikle had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for Maryland (16-3, 6-2). Saylor Poffenbarger added 13 points, Allie Kubek had 12 points and nine rebounds, Sarah Te-Biasu scored 11 points and Christina Dalce finished with 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins were playing three days after an 89-51 loss to No. 7 Texas on Monday and were without two of their top three scorers with guards Shyanne Sellers (knee sprain) and Bri McDaniel (torn ACL) out.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had won their first 17 games before Sunday’s 62-59 loss at Penn State.

Key moment

After getting bullied on the boards for more than two quarters, Ohio State dug in defensively. The Buckeyes went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter for a 55-50 lead. Kennedy Cambridge had five points and a steal in that run, while Thierry added four points and two steals and McMahon had four points and a steal.

Key stat

Ohio State shot just 23% in the first half and 59% in the second when it outscored Maryland 47-32.

Up next

Maryland hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday. Ohio State is at Nebraska on Sunday.