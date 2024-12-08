SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Braden Smith stars as No. 8 Purdue beats Maryland 83-78

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots during the second half...

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

By The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith had 24 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Purdue held off Maryland for an 83-78 win on Sunday.

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 21 points for the Boilermakers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who bounced back after a loss to Penn State on Thursday. Camden Heide added 15 points and Fletcher Loyer finished with 12.

Derik Queen led the Terrapins (8-2, 1-1) with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice each had 13. Julian Reese fouled out with five points and seven rebounds.

Purdue used an 8-0 run to take a 77-67 lead with 2:00 left. Smith sparked the run with a 3-pointer.

Heide made three late foul shots to help close it out.

The Terrapins led 36-31 at halftime. Both teams made 13 of 35 shots in the first half, but the Terrapins had three more 3-pointers

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins held its own for most of the game in a road battle. Maryland held a 37-34 rebounding advantage, but that narrowed from a 25-16 edge in the opening half.

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) reacts after being called for...

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Purdue: After shooting 37% in the first half, the Boilermakers made 53% of their shots in the second half. Despite Maryland’s size advantage, Purdue had a 42-32 edge in points in the paint.

Key moment

Kaufman-Renn’s layup put Purdue up for good at 63-62 with 7:01 left.

Key stat

The Boilermakers went 7 for 16 from 3-point range in the second half after going 2 for 10 from deep in the first half.

Up next

Maryland hosts St. Francis (Pa.) on Dec. 17, and Purdue plays No. 22 Texas A&M on Saturday in Indianapolis.

