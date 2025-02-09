Queen has 29 points and 15 rebounds as No. 18 Maryland turns back Rutgers 90-81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Derik Queen had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Maryland beat Rutgers 90-81 on Sunday.

Dylan Harper scored 20 points for the Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten), but fellow freshman star Ace Bailey, who sat out a majority of the second half because he was sick, had only four.

The Terrapins (18-6, 8-5) rebounded from a loss Thursday at Ohio State. Maryland has won five of six.

Queen had a double-double before halftime and was the most impactful freshman on the court, and as usual Maryland got balanced scoring from its starting lineup. Rodney Rice scored 19 and Selton Miguel added 17.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but the Terps dominated the rest of the first half. A 3-pointer by Rice put Maryland up 46-31, and it was 49-38 at halftime.

Rutgers eventually pulled back to within three before the Terrapins pushed the lead into double digits again.

Take

aways

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights got Harper back from an ankle injury recently and beat No. 23 Illinois on Wednesday, but they were unable to build on that with another win — and missed a chance to add a big road victory to their resume.

Maryland center Derik Queen (25) looks to shoot as Rutgers center Lathan Sommerville, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Maryland: Queen took advantage of Bailey's illness and dominated inside, and when the Terps shoot 3s like this, he has plenty of room to operate.

Key moment

With Maryland up 58-54, Rice doubled the lead with a four-point play with 13:04 remaining.

Key stats

Rutgers was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range and Maryland went 10 of 27.

Up next

Rutgers hosts Iowa on Wednesday night. Maryland plays at Nebraska the following evening.