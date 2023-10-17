Media picks defending national champ LSU to win SEC; Reese as player of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and top-ranked LSU is the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball championship with Angel Reese picked as player of the year.

The SEC released the results Tuesday of voting by a panel of league and national media members.

LSU is followed in the voting by No. 6 South Carolina, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Mississippi and No. 25 Mississippi State.

Reese is joined on the first-team preseason All-SEC by teammates Flau’jae Johnson and transfer Hailey Van Lith, along with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson.

Van Lith, Jackson and Mississippi's Madison Scott also received votes as player of the year.

___

