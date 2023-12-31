David Jones scores 19, No. 19 Memphis pulls away in 2nd half for 81-70 win over Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — David Jones scored 19 points, Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 19 Memphis used a second-half rally to pull away from Austin Peay 81-70 on Saturday night.

Dezi Jones led the Governors (7-8) with 20 points, making 7 of 18 shots and 4 of 10 from outside the arc. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Dez White finished with 11 points.

As they did a week ago against Vanderbilt, the Tigers (11-2) seemed to play down to the competition in the first half. The offense had little flow, the Governors defense was outplaying Memphis and Austin Peay was winning the hustle plays.

A late 3-pointer by Jaykwon Walton gave Memphis a 37-34 lead at the half.

Austin Peay was still within one possession at the 12-minute mark of the second half, but Memphis went on a 15-3 run for its first double-digit lead.

The Memphis advantage reached 16 with six minutes left, enough for Memphis to win its sixth straight game.

BIG PICTURE

Austin Peay guard Dez White, left, defends against Memphis forward David Jones (8) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Nikki Boertman

Austin Peay came out with more desire at the start, and that kept the Governors close through the first half. They were keeping pace until the midway portion of the second half when their shooting fell off, allowing Memphis to build its lead.

Memphis was sloppy in the first half and was not living up to its national ranking. That led to a slim halftime lead. Memphis finally showed its athletic ability in the second half. As is usually the case, Jones helped spark the rally.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay: Opens Atlantic Sun conference play at Bellarmine on Thursday.

Memphis forward Nick Jourdain (2) loses the ball while defended by Austin Peay guard DeMarcus Sharp (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Nikki Boertman

Memphis: Opens AAC conference play at Tulsa on Thursday.