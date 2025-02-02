PJ Haggerty scores 26, No. 19 Memphis holds on to beat Rice 86-83

HOUSTON — PJ Haggerty had 26 points and eight rebounds, Tyrese Hunter added 19 points and No. 19 Memphis held on to beat Rice 86-83 on Sunday.

Haggerty scored 14 points in the first half as the Tigers (18-4, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) took a 44-39 lead into halftime and won a fifth straight game.

PJ Carter scored 19 points for Memphis, which shot 55% and were 11 of 21 on 3-pointers.

Trae Broadnax had 19 points and six assists, Jacob Dar added 17 points and eight rebounds and Alem Huseinovic had 13 points for Rice (11-11, 2-7), which lost its seventh straight.

The Owls shot 45% and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Rice used a 10-0 run in the final minute to close within 82-81 on a 3-pointer by Dar with 10 seconds left. Carter concluded the scoring on two free throws with four seconds left.

Takeaways

Memphis: The Tigers had issues hitting free throws, finishing 9 of 15, and the issue was amplified in the final minute as Memphis missed the front end of a one-and-one twice as Rice came back, but the Tigers made the final four for the win.

Memphis guard PJ Haggerty (4) controls the ball against Rice guard Emory Lanier (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Rice: The Owls fell to 9-105 all-time against ranked opponents and 7-40 at home. Rice last beat a ranked opponent on Jan. 30, 1999, when it beat then-No. 24 TCU 76-69, a span of 28 games.

Key moment

After Carter’s free throws with four seconds left, Rice was called for five seconds. Broadnax stole Memphis’ inbound, but before he could shoot a last-second shot, Colby Rogers stole it to ice the win.

Key stat

Memphis outscored Rice in points in the paint, 38-28.

Up next

Memphis hosts Tulsa and Rice travels to East Carolina on Wednesday night.