No. 14 Memphis extends its winning streak to 8 games with 80-65 victory over South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Dain Dainja scored 20 points and No. 14 Memphis extended its winning streak to eight games with a 80-65 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.

P.J. Haggerty scored 18 points and Tyrese Hunter added 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (21-4, 11-1 American Athletic Conference).

Memphis trailed 17-15 midway through the first half before going on an 8-0 run and taking a 42-27 halftime lead. The Tigers led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Kobe Knox, Jayden Reid and Brandon Stroud each scored 11 points and Jamil Reynolds added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls (12-13, 5-7).

Dainja shot 9 of 13 from the floor. Memphis had 18 points off turnovers and held a 51-34 rebounding advantage.

Takeaways

Memphis: The Tigers remain the class of the American Conference and continue to cruise toward a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

South Florida: The Bulls struggled from the floor, shooting just 24% (23 of 60) for the game.

Memphis center Moussa Cisse (32) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

Key moment

After Jimmie Williams hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bulls within six points at 30-24, Memphis responded quickly when Moussa Cisse threw down a dunk off a pass from Haggerty with 2:59 left in the first half to start a 12-0 run.

Key stat

Memphis outscored South Florida 16-4 on second-chance points.

Up next

Memphis is at Wichita State on Sunday and South Florida travels to UAB on Sunday.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts as a foul is called during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

