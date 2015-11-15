Men's college basketball roundup

Rashun Davis drained a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in the second overtime and finished with a career-high 28 points as Radford upset Georgetown, 82-80, in Washington yesterday in the season opener for both teams.

Davis' game-winner came after he missed a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left. Georgetown's L.J. Peak missed a three with 14 seconds left.

Cameron Jones, who made back-to-back three-pointers down the stretch, added 20 points for the Highlanders.

Georgetown forced the first overtime when Isaac Copeland hit a three-pointer with 36 seconds left and Peak followed with a steal and a layup but missed the free throw after he was fouled.

The Hoyas took a three-point lead early in the first overtime but Radford made layups on three straight possessions to go up by three. D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera made 1 of 2 free throws and a layup after a turnover to tie the game at 71.

Bradley Hayes had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown.

Boston College 75, St. Francis (Brooklyn) 49: Graduate transfer Eli Carter scored 23 points and freshman Jerome Robinson had 19 with six rebounds and five assists to lead host Boston College in the season opener for both schools.

"On our roster, we have two fifth-year guys, Garland Owens (a junior) and eight guys that just played their first Division I game," BC coach Jim Christian said before turning his praise on Carter. "He's invaluable in a lot of different ways. I thought he played the game right today -- made a lot of good decisions with the ball and didn't force things."

Carter, a 6-2 guard who played at Rutgers and Florida, was 10 of 19 from the floor, nailing two from beyond three-point range. He added seven rebounds. Seven-footer Dennis Clifford grabbed 11 rebounds and scored seven points.

Washington 77, Texas 71: Washington coach Lorenzo Romar has had important road victories in his basketball career, just never one quite this far away. Andrew Andrews scored 23 points to lead the Huskies victory over the Longhorns in Shanghai, the first-ever regular-season men's basketball game played in China.

Malik Dime added 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskies, and freshmen Marquese Chriss scored 14 points and Noah Dickerson had 9 points and six rebounds.

Isaiah Taylor had 29 points and seven rebounds to lead Texas.

Penn State 62, VMI 50: Shep Garner scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and host Penn State beat VMI 62-50 in the season opener for both teams.

Unlike last season when D.J. Newbill carried almost all the offensive burden, multiple Nittany Lions chipped in to help Garner. Brandon Taylor added 13 points, Payton Banks had 12 and five others scored.

Taylor and Banks made physical plays to draw fouls inside and combined to make six of the team's nine first-half free throws. Each picked up six rebounds. -- AP