Wilkinson scores career-best 30 points, Campbell adds 22 to help Cal beat Miami 98-94 in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored a career-high 30 points, DJ Campbell added a season-best 22 points and California beat Miami 98-94 in overtime on Saturday night.

Miami's Matthew Cleveland took an inbound pass with 4.6 seconds left and then hit a contested 3-pointer with one second remaining to force the extra period tied 79-all.

Campbell scored six points in a 9-2 surge to give Cal an 88-81 lead. The Golden Bears stretched it to 94-86 with 24 seconds left, but A.J. Staton-McCray hit consecutive 3s to pull Miami within 95-92 before the Bears sealed it from the foul line.

Cal (11-9, 4-5 ACC) has won three straight while Miami (4-16, 0-9) extended its losing streak to nine.

Wilkinson was 10 of 22 from the floor, made 9 of 10 free throws but hit just 1 of 10 from distance. Campbell was 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. The Bears shot 49% (31 of 63) overall and made 27 of 36 (75%) free throws.

Cleveland finished with 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Miami. Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Hurricanes.

In Wednesday games, Cal plays at SMU while Miami hosts Virginia.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball