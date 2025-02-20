SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ewin scores career-high 24 on 10-of-10 shooting, Florida State beats Miami 74-66

By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malique Ewin made 10 of 10 from the field and scored a career-high 24 points, 15 in the second half, Jamir Watkins finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and Florida State beat Miami 74-66 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Jackson scored 11 points for Florida State (16-10, 7-8 ACC). Watkins, the team’s leading scorer at 18.0 per game, was 2-of-12 shooting but made 11 of 14 from the free-throw line — 7 of 10 in the final three minutes.

Lynn Kidd finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Miami (6-20, 2-13) and Matthew Cleveland also scored 14. Kidd, who scored 16 with 15 rebounds in a loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday, has back-to-back double-doubles and a team-high six this season.

AJ Swinton hit two 3-pointers and Ewin made two layups in a 10-2 spurt that gave the Seminoles the lead for good at 55-47 with eight minutes remaining and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Miami led for nearly 20 minutes and held the Seminoles without a field goal for seven-plus minutes in the first half but committed five turnovers and outscored Florida State just 9-4 over that span.

The Hurricanes are 0-8 on the road this season and has lost 14 consecutive road games dating to a 73-61 win at Notre Dame on January 24, 2024.

Florida State, which beat Miami 80-65 on Jan. 8, leads the all-time series 58-37 and is 36-9 at home against the Hurricanes.

Miami returns home to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday. Florida State also plays Saturday, when the Seminoles visit No. 25 Louisville.

