Jai Lucas helped Duke win at Miami. The Hurricanes are hoping their hiring of him is complete soon

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jai Lucas came up with a plan to beat Miami. Going forward, the Hurricanes want him to keep that from happening.

Lucas, in his role as Duke's associate head coach, drew the task of coming up with the scouting report for the Blue Devils' game at Miami on Tuesday night — one that No. 2 Duke won easily, 97-60.

The teams met three days after Lucas agreed to become Miami's next coach, pending the completion of a contract. Those talks are continuing, and neither side has publicly announced that a deal has been completed.

“Jai is a special coach,” said Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who has had Lucas on his staff for three seasons. “We’ve been through a lot together for three years. He’s everything you could want. Attention to detail, great with relationships, great on the floor — and so, he’s a great coach. Bottom line, he’s a great coach. One of my closest friends in the world. Been through a lot together.”

It’s unclear when the contract talks between Lucas and Miami will be complete, though the Hurricanes are hopeful they can announce a deal soon. Miami’s season will likely end March 8 and the transfer window opens March 24, so it would make sense for the Hurricanes to want someone in place by that date.

Duke, meanwhile, is a national championship contender and could play until early April in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s not our news to share,” Scheyer said. “This is not our news to share. We’ll let Miami handle that.”

Duke associate coach Jai Lucas gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami , Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Lucas was one of the first assistants on the floor for Duke during the warmup window that started about 90 minutes before the game. He briefly greeted a few people — including a couple of members of the Miami staff — prior to running players through drills.

At Miami, Lucas would take over for Jim Larrañaga, who stepped down suddenly in December and was replaced on an interim basis by longtime associate head coach Bill Courtney — who will finish the season.

Courtney has not addressed the coaching search with his team, and he said he hasn't been told of any decision by the Hurricanes' administration.

“It's not really a big change for us,” Courtney said. “We've got to remain focused and keep the main thing the main thing. I'm sure some guys, especially the younger guys, may have thought about it. It's almost impossible not to hear the noise.”