Verhulst, Vann lead No. 10 Oklahoma past No. 20 Michigan 72-62 at Jumpman Invitational

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann each scored 12 points, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat No. 20 Michigan 72-62 on Tuesday night at the Jumpman Invitational.

Lexy Keys added 11 points and Sahara Williams had 10 for the Sooners (10-1), who scored 20 points off 26 Wolverines turnovers. Raegan Beers added 10 rebounds.

Mila Holloway scored 20 points to lead Michigan (9-2), while Jordan Hobbs had 14 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

It was a close game for the first three quarters, but mistakes finally caught up with the Wolverines. Oklahoma took advantage, pulling away midway through the fourth quarter after Keys and Vann buried 3-pointers to give the Sooners their largest of the game at 11.

Takeaways

Michigan: It was a sloppy night for the Wolverines, who struggled with Oklahoma's defense. Some of the mistakes were self-inflicted, but the Sooners' defense clearly caused Michigan problems.

Oklahoma: The taller Sooners did a better job on the glass and outrebound Michigan 44-37. Their height will pay dividends when the NCAA Tournament arrives.

Key stat

Michigan was just 9 of 16 from the free-throw line while Oklahoma was 16 of 24.

Key moment

Keys' 3-pointer with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter gave the Sooners a 59-51 lead and the breathing room they had been looking for all game.

Up next

Michigan visits Akron on Friday, and Oklahoma hosts Omaha on Sunday.

