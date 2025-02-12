Wolf scores 15 and No. 20 holds off No. 7 Purdue 75-73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Danny Wolf scored 15 points, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds, to lead No. 20 Michigan to its fifth straight win, 75-73 over No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday night.

Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 14 for the Wolverines (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) while Tre Donaldson and Vladimir Goldin scored 12 apiece.

The Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3) were led by Braden Smith with a game-high 24 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn with 22 points and Fletcher Loyer with 15.

Michigan trailed most of the night, rallying from a 48-38 deficit with 14:44 remaining with a 19-9 run to tie it on a 3-pointer by Nimari Burnett with 5:51 to go. Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way.

The Boilermakers dominated for most of the game, but Michigan kept coming back and trailed 37-35 at the half.

It was the first time the teams had played each other when both were ranked since 2018. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Purdue.

Takeaways

The Wolverines assured themselves of at least a tie for first place in the conference with the win.

Key Moment

Smith hit a 3-pointer for Purdue with 16 seconds left, then got the ball in the final seconds but missed on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won it.

Key stat

Michigan’s bench outscored Purdue's 21-0. Eight of the nine Wolverines who got in the game scored.

UP NEXT

Purdue is home vs. Wisconsin, Saturday, while Michigan is at Ohio State. Sunday