SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Wolf records double-double to lead Michigan to 66-63 win over Rutgers

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Danny Wolf scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Vladislav Goldin scored 14 points and Michigan won its second straight beating Rutgers 66-63 on Saturday.

Reserve Jamichael Davis scored 20 points for Rutgers, fellow back-up Tyson Acuff scored 14 and Ace Bailey was the only Scarlet Knight starter to reach double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Goldin's layup with 4:42 before halftime gave Michigan a 22-21 lead and the Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) led the rest of the way. Sam Walters and Will Tschetter each followed with 3-pointers and Roddy Gayle Jr. made a pair of foul shots to extend the lead to 30-21. Michigan led 32-25 at halftime.

Acuff made a jump shot with 15:06 left to play to get Rutgers within 40-35. Five minutes later, PJ Hayes IV made a 3 to get the Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7) within 44-41. Zach Martini brought Rutgers within its closest deficit margin — 46-44 — of the second half with a 3-pointer with 7:53 left.

Michigan stretched the lead to 57-50 with a pair of Goldin foul shots. Davis made a 3 to get Rutgers within four before Goldin added a layup and the Wolverines held on from there.

Davis made a 3 as time expired for the game's final margin.

Michigan hosts 16th-ranked Oregon on Wednesday. Rutgers hosts No. 18 Illinois on Wednesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME