No. 1 South Carolina avoids major upset in 68-62 win over Michigan

LAS VEGAS — Chloe Kitts had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tessa Johnson scored 15 points as top-ranked South Carolina defeated scrappy Michigan 68-62 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series.

Joyce Edwards added 10 points for South Carolina, which won the national championship last season.

Syla Swords led Michigan with 27 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Hobbs had 19 points.

South Carolina, which was favored by 21 1/2 points at BetMGM Sportsbook, was pushed in the season opener for both teams. Michigan tried to become the first team since Big Ten Conference rival Iowa in 2023 national semifinals to beat the Gamecocks.

Michigan got to within 64-62 with 22 seconds left, but South Carolina held on from there.

Though the Gamecocks return nine of 11 players, one of those no longer on the team is 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso. She was the team’s top scorer and rebounder last season who was drafted third in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have played some of their best basketball against top teams in recent seasons, and this game was no exception. They beat No. 5 Baylor on Dec. 19, 2021 and No. 5 Indiana on Jan. 31, 2022.

Michigan guard Syla Swords (12) shoots ahead of South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards (8) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were able to effectively go eight deep, and their bench outscored Michigan's 29-6.

Key moment

Free throws turned out to be the difference in the end. After the Wolverines cut South Carolina's lead to two points, the Gamecocks closed out the game by making four of six free throws.

Key stat

21% — Michigan's shooting percentage in the second half.

Up next

South Carolina plays N.C. State on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Michigan begins a five-game homestand by facing Lehigh on Friday.