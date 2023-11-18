Walker scores 21, leads No. 18 Michigan State to a 74-54 win over Butler

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 21 points, including 16 in the first half, and A.J. Hoggard added 14 on Friday night to lead No. 18 Michigan State to a 74-54 victory over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Malik Hall scored 12 for the Spartans (2-2) who moved to 4-0 in the Gavitt Games and have won four of the last five meetings with the Bulldogs. Michigan State avoided starting the season 1-3 for the first time since 1976.

Unlike their previous three games, Michigan State started out strong, hitting four of its first six field goals, including three 3-pointers. With the game tied at 14, the Spartans took control by holding Butler to three field goals over the final 12:44 of the first half.

The Spartans continued to dominate in the second half, and led by as many as 24 points. Michigan State made 47% of its field goal attempts, compared to 29% for Butler.

Jahmyl Telfort scored 15 points for Butler (3-1) which came into the game holding opponents to only 30.6% from the field. Pierre Brooks, who transferred from Michigan State following last season, had 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Hoggard finally had the type of game that was expected of him this season. Much of Michigan State's success as the year moves along will hinge on the performance of the senior guard. In the first three games, he had only scored 15 total points.

Butler's Andre Screen, left, and Michigan State's Carson Cooper (15) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Following Michigan State’s 74-65 loss Tuesday to Duke, the Spartans will likely fall in the AP Top 25 poll. They began the season ranked No. 4.

UP NEXT

Butler: The Bulldogs head to Orlando to compete in the ESPN Events Invitational. They’ll open against No. 10 Florida Atlantic on Thursday and could face No. 13 Texas A&M on Friday.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, looks to pass the ball as Butler's Finley Bizjack (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

Michigan State: The Spartans host Alcorn State on Sunday before playing a Thanksgiving Day game against No. 3 Arizona in Palm Springs, Calif.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here