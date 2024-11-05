Jaden Akins scores 23 points, Michigan State opens with 81-57 victory over Monmouth

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaden Akins scored 23 points and Michigan State pulled away in the second half to defeat Monmouth 81-57 in a season opener on Monday night.

Akins also had nine rebounds and five assists.

On a night when 10 Michigan State players logged at least 10 minutes on the court, Jase Richardson with 10 points was the only other Spartan in double figures.

The Spartans scored the first nine points and their largest lead of the first half was 15 points on three occasions. Monmouth's first five points were at the free-throw line and the Hawks' first field goal was a 3-pointer by Abdi Bashir Jr. that made it 19-8 with about 11 minutes left in the half.

Michigan State led 38-27 at the break.

Monmouth scored the first five points of the second half to get within six points but Michigan State stretched its lead to 17 on back-to-back dunks by Coen Carr and Akins near the 10-minute mark.

Kur Teng hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to give the Spartans their largest lead, 81-57 with about a minute remaining.

Bashir led Monmouth with 20 points and Madison Durr and Justin Ray scored 12 each. Cornelius Robinson Jr. grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Spartans finished sixth in the Big Ten last season but advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th consecutive time, officially the longest active streak. They have seven returning letterwinners but lost four of their regular starters.