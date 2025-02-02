SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 16 Michigan State women make 11 3-pointers, beat Northwestern 89-75

By The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. — Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points, Emma Shumate added 12 points on four 3-pointers and No. 16 Michigan State beat Northwestern 89-75 on Sunday.

The Spartans (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a 63-59 defeat against Oregon on Thursday night, their first home loss of the season, and have won six of their last seven games.

Nyla Hampton scored a season-high 16 points for the Spartans. Julia Ayrault added 14 points and Theryn Hallock had 13.

Michigan State shot 52.5% (31 of 59) and was 11-of-25 shooting from long range.

Taylor Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and led five in double-figure scoring for Northwestern (7-13, 0-9). The Wildcats shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor but committed 18 turnovers.

Hampton scored eight points and VanSlooten added six to help Michigan State pull away in the third quarter for a 65-55 lead. Shumate hit a 3-pointer and VanSlooten added a layup to cap a 11-3 spurt to open the fourth and the Spartans cruised from there.

It was tied 40-all at the break. Caileigh Walsh scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Northwestern. VanSlooten and Ayrault each scored nine first-half points to pace the Spartans.

Northwestern plays at Illinois on Thursday.

Michigan State hosts Michigan next Sunday.

