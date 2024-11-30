Crooks has 21, No. 15 Iowa State women bounce back with 75-59 win over Middle Tennessee

FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Audi Crooks scored 21 points and No. 15 Iowa State rebounded from a 40-point loss to South Carolina with a 75-59 win over Middle Tennessee in the Fort Meyers Women's Tip-Off on Saturday.

The Cyclones closed the first half on a 10-2 run to lead 41-33. Mackenzie Hare had a steal she turned into a three-point play and Addy Brown had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Brown finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (6-2), who shot 55% from the field with eight 3-pointers.

Ta'Mia Scott scored 24 points, 17 in the second half, for the Blue Racers (6-2). Anastasiia Boldyreva and Jalynn Gregory both added 14.

The Blue Racers shot 28% in the first half and finished at 31.5%.

Hare converted three free throws after a foul and Aili Tanke hit a 3-pointer as the Cyclones pushed the lead to 16 early in the third quarter but six free throws helped get Middle Tennessee back within 11 and the Blue Racers trailed by 13 entering the fourth quarter.

An 11-3 burst by Iowa State to start the final period secured the game.

Middle Tennessee shot 31.5% but was 17 of 20 from the foul line and had five fewer turnovers.