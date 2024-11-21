Ayoka Lee scores 25 as No. 10 Kansas State rolls to a 111-46 victory over Milwaukee

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee had 25 points to lead six Kansas State women in double-figures scoring, and the No. 10 Wildcats rolled to a 111-46 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Jaelyn Glenn added 17 points, Serena Sundell had 16 and Zyanna Walker finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who now face a much stiffer test in No. 14 Duke on Monday night in the Ball Dawgs Classic near Las Vegas.

Kansas State opened the game on a 20-4 run and led 27-11 after the first period, then stretched their advantage to 54-18 by the halftime break. Milwaukee (2-4) never was able to slow down the Wildcats the rest of the way in the lopsided game.

The Wildcats, who have won all five of their games by at least 18 points, won for the 400th time in Bramlage Coliseum.

Jorey Buwalda was Milwaukee's leading scorer with eight points.

Takeaways

Milwaukee was coming off an 82-45 loss to Wisconsin on Sunday, but two of its four defeats have been in overtime.

Kansas State is off to a 5-0 start for the third consecutive year. The Wildcats won 20 of their first 21 a year ago.

Key moment

Sundell scored 12 seconds into the game, Lee followed with back-to-back layups and the Wildcats were on their way.

Key stat

Take your pick: Kansas State had a 56-18 advantage on points in the paint, a 58-16 rebounding margin, shot 60% from the field, outscored the Panthers 20-0 on the fastbreak and 20-6 on second-chance points, and had 27 assists to just five for Milwaukee.

Up next

Milwaukee returns home to face Northern Illinois on Sunday. The Wildcats take on the Blue Devils with the winner getting No. 9 Oklahoma or DePaul for the Ball Dawgs Classic championship Wednesday.