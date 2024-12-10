Indiana opens Big Ten Conference play with 82-67 victory over Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Oumar Ballo had 18 points, Malik Reneau and Bryson Tucker both scored 16 and Indiana breezed to an 82-67 victory over Minnesota in the Hoosiers' Big Ten Conference opener Monday night.

Ballo made all five of his shots from the floor, adding seven rebounds for the Hoosiers (8-2). He made 8 of 11 at the free-throw line after coming in shooting 54.2% there (26 for 48). Reneau hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Tucker had six boards and made 6 of 10 shots off the bench.

Reserve Kanaan Carlyle hit three of Indiana's four 3-pointers and totaled 14 points with five assists. Mackenzie Mgbako scored 13.

Dawson Garcia led the Golden Gophers (6-5, 0-2) with 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Mike Mitchell Jr. and Lu'Cye Patterson both scored 10.

Ballo and Tucker both had 11 points and Reneau scored 10 to lead Indiana to a 44-31 advantage at halftime. Tucker had back-to-back baskets to give Indiana a 24-22 lead with 9:52 left and the Hoosiers never trailed again.

Myles Rice and Reneau had the first two baskets of the second half to push Indiana's lead to 17. Carlyle's three-point play gave the Hoosiers their largest lead at 68-47 with 9:46 left to play. Minnesota got no closer than 12 from there.

Indiana beat the Golden Gophers for the ninth straight time overall and ninth straight time at home. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series 110-69.

Indiana travels to play Nebraska on Friday. Minnesota returns home to play Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 21.

