Freshman Derik Queen scores a season-high 27 and Maryland beats Minnesota 77-71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Freshman Derik Queen scored 18 of his season-high 27 points in the second half, Rodney Rice added 21 points and Maryland beat Minnesota 77-71 on Monday night.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 13 minutes left in the second half to give Maryland its first lead, 49-46, since it was 14-13.

Queen scored six straight Maryland points for a 60-53 lead. His dunk with 4:19 left topped his previous scoring high of 26 against No. 8 Purdue on Dec. 8. Queen finished 10 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Gillespie, coming off a career-high 27 points in a win over then-No. 22 UCLA on Friday, had 15 points and seven assists for Maryland (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten). Julian Reese grabbed eight boards to go with four points.

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota (8-9, 0-6) with 21 points despite battling foul trouble in the second half. Freshman Isaac Asuma and Lu’Cye Patterson each scored 15.

Garcia scored 12 points in the first half and Asuma added 10 to help Minnesota build a 35-32 lead. The Golden Gophers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, but were hurt by 11 turnovers that Maryland turned into 11 points.

Garcia picked up his third foul with 15:34 left and his fourth six minutes later.

Minnesota returns home to play No. 20 Michigan on Thursday. Maryland travels to play Northwestern on Thursday.