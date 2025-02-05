Garcia's double-double, backup Rigsby boost Minnesota past Penn St. 69-61

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Dawson Garcia scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and reserve Brennan Rigsby scored 14 points and Minnesota pulled away from Penn State at the end for a 69-61 win on Tuesday night.

Rigsby was perfect shooting going 5 for 5 including 2 for 2 from 3-point range and made both of his foul shots. Lu'Cye Patterson added 14 point for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Reserve D'Marco Dunn led Penn State (13-10, 3-9) with 18 points. Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks each scored 11 points and Nick Kern Jr. 10.

Kern's two free throws with 9:04 remaining marked the Nittany Lions' last lead at 46-44 because on Minnesota's ensuing possession, Mike Mitchell made a 3-pointer for a one-point advantage.

Patterson made two foul shots and Rigsby made a 3 for a 52-46 advantage. Dunn's layup with 6:44 remaining reduced Penn State's deficit to 52-48 but the Nittany Lions never got closer.

Penn State's has lost four straight and eight of its last nine

Minnesota next plays Saturday when it hosts 23rd-ranked Illinois. Penn State travels to UCLA to play the Bruins on Saturday.