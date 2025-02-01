SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Harris, Osobor lead the way and Washington holds off Minnesota 71-68

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Harris scored 23 points, Great Osobor added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held off a second-half rally to defeat Minnesota 71-68 on Saturday.

The win was only the second victory over a power conference team this season for the Huskies (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten) and it snapped a six-game losing streak.

Dawson Garcia, who scored 23 points after halftime, was the only player to make a basket for the Golden Gophers in one eight-minute stretch of the second half in which he scored 16 points. He made one free throw to tie the score at 64 with 2:44 remaining.

Osobor tacked on three points for Washington, then Garcia scored in the paint to get Minnesota within 67-66 with 12 seconds left. Washington’s DJ Davis made two free throws with nine seconds left and Mekhi Mason made two more with five seconds left for a 71-66 lead. Garcia’s dunk with two seconds left finished the scoring.

Zoom Diallo had 11 points for Washington and Mason added 10.

Garcia finished with 28 points on 9 of 12 shooting, 2 of 3 3-pointers and 8 of 12 free throws. Femi Odukale had 10 points for Minnesota (11-11, 3-8).

A 9-0 run capped by a jumper and a 3-pointer from Harris gave the Huskies a 31-23 lead with six minutes left in the first half. After the Golden Gophers closed to within four points, Washington closed out the half with 3-pointers from Harris and Mason to lead 40-30 at the break.

Harris scored 15 points in the first half on 6 of 8 shooting that included three 3-pointers in three tries.

Minnesota plays at Penn State on Tuesday.

Washington returns to Seattle to play Nebraska on Wednesday.

