Mississippi 74, Vanderbilt 53
VANDERBILT (9-8)
Chambers 2-2 1-1 5, Sacha Washington 2-8 1-2 5, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Garraud 6-12 3-6 17, Harbison 6-17 7-8 21, Allen 0-2 1-2 1, LaChance 0-2 2-2 2, Demi Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 15-21 53
MISSISSIPPI (14-2)
Collins 1-5 0-0 3, Scott 8-11 1-3 17, Singleton 2-6 6-8 10, Baker 9-15 0-0 22, Taylor 1-4 2-3 4, Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Igbokwe 1-2 0-0 2, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 1-2 0-0 3, Salary 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 27-57 12-18 74
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 4-14 (Brown 0-1, Garraud 2-5, Harbison 2-6, Allen 0-1, LaChance 0-1), Mississippi 8-16 (Collins 1-3, Baker 4-6, Taylor 0-1, Davis 1-2, Eaton 1-1, Salary 0-1, Thompson 1-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 9 (Garraud 4), Mississippi 14 (Salary 3, Taylor 3). Fouled Out_Mississippi Davis. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 26 (S.Washington 7), Mississippi 41 (Scott 9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 13, Mississippi 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,235.