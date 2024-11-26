Jacobs has double-double, No. 18 Ole Miss women use balance, top Boston College 92-55 in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 17 points, Starr Jacobs had a double-double and No. 18 Mississippi rolled to a 92-55 win over Boston College in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday.

Ole Miss used a 15-2 run to take a 15-3 lead in the first quarter and were up 20-8 at the end as the Eagles shot 2 for 12. The Rebels built on their lead from there.

Sira Thienou had 16 points for Ole Miss (4-1), KK Deans had 15 and Jacobs 12 with 11 rebounds.

Dontavia Waggoner led the Eagles (6-2) with 13 points and Andrea Daley added 10.

The Rebels play the winner of the No. 2 UConn-Oregon State game and the Eagles meet the loser on Wednesday.

A 9-0 run in the second quarter pushed the Ole Miss lead to 35-16. Boston College scored seven straight to get back within a dozen, but the Rebels scored six points in the last 10 seconds to go into the half on top 41-23.

A three-point play by Todd-Williams at the 1:40 mark of the third quarter had the lead at 25.

The Rebels shot 51% and were a plus-21 on the boards, 23-8 on the offensive end for 23 second-chance points.