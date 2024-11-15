SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 19 Mississippi women beat Delaware State 80-42 in homecoming game for Madison Scott

By The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. — Starr Jacobs scored 18 points, Madison Scott added 13 and No. 19 Mississippi beat Delaware State 80-42 on Thursday.

It was a homecoming game — sort of — for Scott, who grew up about 100 miles away from Dover in Indian Head, Maryland.

Freshman Sira Thienou and Kennedy Todd-Williams also scored 13 points for Ole Miss (2-1). Todd-Williams grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to help the Rebels outrebound Delaware State 38-21.

The Rebels were coming off an 85-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday, allowing the fewest points in a game in program history. It also tied the third-widest win margin in program history.

Kiarra Mcelrath scored 13 points and Mahogany Cottingham added 10 for Delaware State (1-3). The Hornets turned it over 23 times leading to 30 Mississippi points.

Delaware State’s fellow Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member, Coppin State, played at No. 1 South Carolina later Thursday.

