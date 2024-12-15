Sira Thienou scores 23 points and No. 22 Mississippi women roll past South Alabama 94-39

OXFORD, Miss. — Freshman Sira Thienou had her season high with 23 points on near-perfect shooting and No. 22 Mississippi overwhelmed South Alabama 94-39 on Sunday.

Thienou made 7 of 8 field goals overall, went 2 for 2 from 3-point distance and was 7 for 8 on free throws. Starr Jacobs added 15 points and Christeen Iwuala and Rhema Collins had 10 points each off the bench for the Rebels (7-3).

Mississippi shot only 27% in the first quarter but made 10 free throws to lead 22-16. From there, the Rebels dominated, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored the Jaguars 23-3 and had scoring runs of 12-0 and 11-0.

The Rebels had 15 steals among 30 South Alabama turnovers, leading to 37 points. The Rebels also had 54 points in the paint and 34 bench points.

Daniela Gonzalez led the Jaguars (3-6) with 13 points.

The Jaguars were the second consecutive opponent the Rebels held under 40 points and they have held six opponents under 50.

Mississippi hosts Mississippi Valley State on Saturday and Alcorn State on Dec. 30 before opening SEC play at Auburn on Jan. 2.