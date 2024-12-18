Jaylen Murray scores 18 to lead No. 17 Mississippi over Southern 74-61

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points and was 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and No. 17 Mississippi defeated Southern University 74-61 on Tuesday night.

It was the fourth-straight win for the Rebels (10-1). Jaemyn Brakefield had 15 points and Dre Davis 14 for Ole Miss.

Southern (5-5) got points from 11 different players led by Derrick Tezeno and Michael Jacobs with 11 each.

Takeaways

Southern: The Jags lead the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 47% shooting and were near that for much of the game before finishing at 38% shooting.

Mississippi: The Rebels had 10 points off turnovers early in the game and would finish with 16. As the game played out, the Rebels were sloppy with the ball themselves, and the Jags totaled 16 points off 17 Ole Miss turnovers.

Key moment

Down nine at halftime, Southern opened with an 8-0 run to draw within 1, but Ole Miss responded with seven straight points including two 3s by Murray. The Rebels would extend the lead to 19 with less than five minutes to play.

Key stat

Ole Miss had 10 blocked shots, but Southern otherwise held its own in the paint. The Jags outrebounded the Rebels 37-36 and outscored the Rebels in the paint 26-22. Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla had seven assists. Ole Miss had 18 assists off 22 makes.

Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) dunks against Southern University during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Bruce Newman

Up next

Ole Miss is at home Saturday against Queens, its last pre-Christmas game. Southern plays at Loyola Marymount on Friday.