Richard, Clayton help Florida sink Mississippi State 79-70

By The Associated Press

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. — Will Richard scored a season-high 23 points and Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullian scored 15 points each and Florida held off Mississippi State for a 79-70 win on Wednesday.

Richard added nine rebounds and Tyrese Samuel scored 12 for Florida (13-6, 3-3 SEC). The Gators overcame an 8-for-25 shooting performance from 3-point range by shooting 17 for 20 from the foul line.

Reserve Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4) with 26 points and Tolu Smith scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cameron Matthews grabbed 11 rebounds for Mississippi State.

The Gators led 43-34 at intermission and extended their lead to 59-42 when Clayton buried a 3-pointer with 11:42 left. The teams traded 3s and jump shots then Mississippi State proceeded to outscore Florida 21-10 and got within 69-63 with 3:15 left.

Florida sealed it making all 10 of its final foul shots with Alex Condon and Clayton making all four of theirs and Pullin making a pair.

The Bulldogs host No. 8 Auburn on Saturday. Florida, winners of three of four, host Georgia on Saturday.

