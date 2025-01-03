No. 16 Kentucky women open SEC play with record 18 3s, top Mississippi State 91-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dazia Lawrence scored 28 points, Georgia Amoore added 24 and No. 16 Kentucky opened the Southeastern Conference season with a school-record 18 3-pointers and a 91-69 win over Mississippi State on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (12-1, 1-0) went 18 of 33 (54.5%) behind the arc with Lawrence hitting 7 of 11 and Amoore making 7 of 10. Amelia Hassett added three 3s and finished with 14 points.

Teonni Key had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Clara Strack had 11 rebounds and five blocks and with Key blocking four shots it marked the seventh time they had at least nine. Kentucky has already surpassed 100 blocks; the school record is 181.

The previous record for 3s in a game was 16.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-2, 0-1) and Quanirah Montague and Eniya Russell each scored 13.

Lawrence (three) and Amoore combined for five 3s in the first quarter and Kentucky led 25-16. The Wildcats added four more in the second quarter to boost the lead to 49-35 at halftime. The Wildcats were 9 of 15 behind the arc and shot 52%. The Bulldogs shot 49% and had two 3s then shot 36% with two 3s in the second half.

Mississippi State is home Sunday against No. 2 South Carolina and is home against No. 9 Oklahoma next Thursday. Kentucky is at Vanderbilt on Sunday.