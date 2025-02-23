Zvonimir Ivisic scores 20, Johnell Davis adds 18 and Arkansas beats No. 15 Missouri 92-85

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Zvonimir Ivisic scored 20 points, Johnell Davis added 18 and Arkansas beat No. 15 Missouri 92-85 on Saturday night for its third win over a top-15 team this season.

Ivisic and Davis made back-to-back 3-pointers during a second-half run that saw the Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 Southeastern Conference) turn a three-point deficit into a seven-point lead with less than eight minutes to play.

Missouri (20-7, 9-5) committed 18 turnovers and Arkansas took advantage, scoring 30 points off them. The easy layups off several giveaways contributed to the Razorbacks shooting 55% from the field.

D.J. Wagner added 17 points, Karter Knox had 14 and Adou Thiero 11 for Arkansas.

Missouri also had five players score 10 points or more, led by Mark Mitchell’s 17. Marques Warrick added 16 points, Caleb Grill scored all 13 of his points in the first half, and Tony Perkins and Jacob Crews each had 10.

Takeaways

Arkansas kept its NCAA Tournaments chances alive with a Quadrant 1 win.

Missouri’s positioning for the stretch run remains strong despite the hiccup with its next three games against teams below them in the standings.

Arkansas guard Johnell Davis (1) tries to get the ball past Missouri guard Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Key moment

After going just 1 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half, the Razorbacks made 5 of 8 in the final 20 minutes.

Key stat

Shooting and turnovers. Missouri’s bench outscored the Razorbacks 41-12, and the Tigers outrebounded Arkansas by seven. Missouri simply struggled too much offensively.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Texas on Wednesday. Missouri hosts South Carolina on Tuesday.