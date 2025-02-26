Caleb Grill scores 22 to lift No. 14 Missouri over South Carolina 101-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caleb Grill scored 22 points, and Anthony Robinson II scored 14 points and matched his career high of eight assists to help No. 14 Missouri beat South Carolina 101-71 on Tuesday night.

Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins each scored 13 points for Missouri (21-7, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) who had six players score in double figures for the second time this season.

Collin Murray-Boyles matched his season-high of 27 points, and Jamarii Thomas scored 17 for South Carolina (11-17, 1-14), who had just beaten Texas on Saturday for its first conference win of the season.

Missouri’s 101 points were the most allowed by the Gamecocks this season and marked the fourth time the Tigers scored at least 100 points this season.

Missouri has won four of its last five games, and is 18-1 at home this season.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks could not keep pace with Missouri offensively, as the Tigers’ dominance from 3-point range was no match for a South Carolina team that entered play shooting just 29.5% from behind the arc.

Missouri: The Tigers dominated offensively shooting 63.5% from the field while converting 11 of 19 shots from 3-point range. Missouri also committed seven turnovers after coughing up the ball 18 times to Arkansas in its last contest.

Missouri's Josh Gray, left, blocks the shot of South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/L.G. Patterson

Key moment

Grill scored 12 of his points, including 10 straight, and Jacob Crews nailed a pair of 3-pointers to help Missouri pull away on a 16-4 run to take a 27-13 lead with 10:40 remaining in the first half.

Key stat

Missouri has scored at least 80 points in five straight conference games for the first time since 1989 when it was a member of the Big 8.

Up next

South Carolina hosts Arkansas and Missouri travels to face Vanderbilt on Saturday.