Noah Reynolds scores 13 of 15 points at foul line as TCU rolls to 82-48 victory over Montana State

FORT WORTH, Texas — Noah Reynolds scored 13 of his 15 points at the free-throw line and TCU cruised to an 82-48 victory over Montana State on Sunday.

Reynolds made only 1 of 5 shots from the floor, but he missed just once at the foul line for the Horned Frogs (7-4), who improved to 7-0 at home. He added five assists.

Trazarien White made three 3-pointers and scored 13 for TCU. Vasean Allette scored 11.

Max Agbonkpolo had 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead the Bobcats (5-8), who have just one win in eight road games.

White hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 to guide TCU to a 42-25 advantage at halftime. White hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 19-6 run to close out the half. The Horned Frogs shot just 37.5% from the floor but made 12 of 14 free throws in building the lead. Agbonkpolo had 11 points at the break for Montana State, which shot 40% from the floor and made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Ernest Udeh Jr.'s layup pushed the TCU lead to 20 just 3:19 into the second half. Reynolds made two free throws to give TCU its largest lead at 69-37 with 7:33 left to play.

TCU is idle until Dec. 30 when it travels to play Arizona in a Big 12 Conference matchup. Montana State returns to action on Jan. 2 when it travels to play Idaho in a Big Sky Conference opener.

_