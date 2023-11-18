Wahab's double-double leads Penn State past Morehead State, 74-51

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Qudus Wahab scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kanye Clary had 14 points with a pair of steals and Penn State beat Morehead State 74-51 on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions won their fourth straight — all at home — to start the season under first-year coach Mike Rhoades.

The Nittany Lions struggled from the field, hitting just 19 of 64 shots (29.7%), but knocked down 30 of 38 from the free throw line (78.9%). Penn State forced the Eagles into 29 turnovers, which led to 32 points, and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, turning them into 21 second-chance points.

Wahab shot 10 of 13 from the line and Clary was 8 of 9. Ace Baldwin Jr. added 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and distributed four assists.

Kalil Thomas scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards and reserve Eddie Ricks III added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Eagles (2-3).

Morehead State plays at Bellarmine Monday night.

Penn State travels to Kissimmee, Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational tournament to face unbeaten No. 13 Texas A&M.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here