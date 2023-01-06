Morgan leads North Dakota State against South Dakota after 24-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 3-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (5-11, 2-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Andrew Morgan scored 24 points in North Dakota State's 65-59 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Bison have gone 3-2 at home. North Dakota State is eighth in the Summit with 10.8 assists per game led by Boden Skunberg averaging 1.8.

The Coyotes are 3-1 in Summit play. South Dakota is sixth in the Summit with 12.1 assists per game led by A.J. Plitzuweit averaging 2.6.

The Bison and Coyotes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skunberg is averaging 12.9 points for the Bison. Grant Nelson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Plitzuweit is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 12.1 points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.