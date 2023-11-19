SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Robinson scores 19, Traore adds 17 to help BYU beat Morgan State 93-50

By The Associated Press

PROVO — Jaxson Robinson scored 19 points and Fousseyni Traore added 17 on 8-of-11 shooting and BYU beat Morgan State 93-50 Saturday night.

Noah Waterman made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for BYU (4-0). Richie Saunders had 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Robinson made a jumper and then threw down a dunk 26 seconds later to cap a 13-2 run that gave the Cougars a 14-point lead midway through the first half. Wynston Tabbs made a layup that trimmed Morgan State's deficit to 36-27 with 2:16 until the break. But Traore answered with a jumper nine seconds later and BYU led by double figures the remainder.

Traore scored the first nine points in an 11-0 run to open the second half and BYU scored 20 consecutive points — as the Bears went scoreless for 7-plus minutes — to take a 75-36 lead when Dallin Hall hit a 3-pointer with 8:58 left.

Will Thomas led Morgan State (2-3) with 10 points and nine rebounds. Tabbs added nine points.

BYU plays Arizona State at the Vegas Classic on Thanksgiving. Morgan State plays Tuesday against Radford at the Cancun Challenge.

