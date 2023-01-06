Mulcahy helps Rutgers pull away in 2nd half to beat Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line.

Cam Spencer added 13 points and Caleb McConnell had 10 for Rutgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten), which has won four of the last six in the series. Spencer made three of the Knights' six 3-pointers.

Jahmir Young scored 13 points and Don Carey had 12 for Maryland (10-5, 1-3).

A 13-0 run early in the game gave Rutgers the lead for good as it built a 24-17 halftime lead. Maryland shot 25% in the half before pulling within 34-30 with 14:27 to play. Dean Reiber answered with a dunk, sparking a 19-5 run to stretch the Knights' lead to 53-35. Mulcahy had eight points during the span.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rutgers hosts Iowa on Sunday. Maryland plays at No. 24 Ohio State on Sunday.

___

Rutgers guard Cam Spencer drives to the basket past Maryland guard Don Carey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 64-50. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25