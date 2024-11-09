Pitt uses balanced scoring to subdue Murray State 83-68

PITTSBURGH — Jaland Lowe scored 20 points and Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggett each scored 19 and Pitt pulled away late in the second half to beat Murray State 83-68 on Friday night.

Cameron Cohren scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebonds before fouling out for Pitt (2-0).

Trence Harcum scored 15 points, reserve Aiden Applewhite and Kylen Milton scored 11 apiece and reserve Kyeron Lindsay and Jacobi Wood scored 10 apiece for Murray State (1-1).

Guillermo Diaz Graham made two free throws with 8:51 remaining to give Pitt a 64-63 lead and the Panthers never trailed again. Dunn's 3-pointer with 4:31 left gave Pitt a 77-65 advantage.

The Panthers reached their first double-digit lead at 19-9 with 12:41 before halftime.

Pitt won the only other matchup between the two with a 70-49 win on Dec. 20, 2003.