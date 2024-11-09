SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pitt uses balanced scoring to subdue Murray State 83-68

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Jaland Lowe scored 20 points and Damian Dunn and Ishmael Leggett each scored 19 and Pitt pulled away late in the second half to beat Murray State 83-68 on Friday night.

Cameron Cohren scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebonds before fouling out for Pitt (2-0).

Trence Harcum scored 15 points, reserve Aiden Applewhite and Kylen Milton scored 11 apiece and reserve Kyeron Lindsay and Jacobi Wood scored 10 apiece for Murray State (1-1).

Guillermo Diaz Graham made two free throws with 8:51 remaining to give Pitt a 64-63 lead and the Panthers never trailed again. Dunn's 3-pointer with 4:31 left gave Pitt a 77-65 advantage.

The Panthers reached their first double-digit lead at 19-9 with 12:41 before halftime.

Pitt won the only other matchup between the two with a 70-49 win on Dec. 20, 2003.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME