Nassau CC advances to NJCAA Division III nationals
Kavione Green scored 21 points and added eight rebounds as the Nassau Community College men’s basketball team beat Rockland Community College, 68-50, to win the Region XV Division III Championship Sunday at Monroe College in New Rochelle.
The top-seeded Lions (26-5) advance to the NJCAA Division III national tournament for the first time since winning the championship two years ago. The national tournament will be held March 10-12 at SUNY Sullivan.
“I’m excited that we’re going, but I think we’re going with a different mindset,” Nassau coach A.J. Wynder said. “The first time we went two years ago, we were just happy to be up there. Now I have a couple of guys who were still part of the program [then].”
And they’ll be counted on for their experience, Wynder said, notably Marc Campbell. The Elmont product was sidelined with an injury last season but has been a leader this year alongside Green, a Deer Park native, who was named tournament MVP.
Campbell sparked Nassau against Rockland (18-11) with six points during a 13-0 second-half run that put the Lions ahead 33-26 with 15 minutes left. Alan McDonald, from Hempstead and Uniondale High School, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“We have a true opportunity to compete for a national championship with the talent that we have and the makeup of our team,” Wynder said. “We’re not just happy to be going, we’re looking to compete and bring home a championship.”