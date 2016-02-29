Nassau CC advances to NJCAA Division III nationals

Kavione Green scored 21 points and added eight rebounds as the Nassau Community College men’s basketball team beat Rockland Community College, 68-50, to win the Region XV Division III Championship Sunday at Monroe College in New Rochelle.

The top-seeded Lions (26-5) advance to the NJCAA Division III national tournament for the first time since winning the championship two years ago. The national tournament will be held March 10-12 at SUNY Sullivan.

“I’m excited that we’re going, but I think we’re going with a different mindset,” Nassau coach A.J. Wynder said. “The first time we went two years ago, we were just happy to be up there. Now I have a couple of guys who were still part of the program [then].”

And they’ll be counted on for their experience, Wynder said, notably Marc Campbell. The Elmont product was sidelined with an injury last season but has been a leader this year alongside Green, a Deer Park native, who was named tournament MVP.

Campbell sparked Nassau against Rockland (18-11) with six points during a 13-0 second-half run that put the Lions ahead 33-26 with 15 minutes left. Alan McDonald, from Hempstead and Uniondale High School, added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We have a true opportunity to compete for a national championship with the talent that we have and the makeup of our team,” Wynder said. “We’re not just happy to be going, we’re looking to compete and bring home a championship.”