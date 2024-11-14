Jayden Taylor scores 22 and NC State tops Coastal Carolina 82-70

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jayden Taylor scored 22 points and NC State defeated Coastal Carolina 82-70 on Wednesday night.

After leading by two at halftime, the Wolfpack scored the first 10 points of the second half, building a 45-33 lead. A layup by Noah Amenhauser had the Chanticleers within 62-51 midway through the half but NC State led by at least 10 points for the remainder of the game.

The Wolfpack's largest lead was 17 after back-to-back jumpers by Dontrez Styles, the second one coming with about three minutes remaining.

In the first half, Taylor’s three-point play gave the Wolfpack a 29-21 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left but Coastal Carolina rallied with a 12-6 run to get within 35-33 at the break.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 13 points for NC State (3-0). Styles had 10 points and Trey Parker scored 13 off the bench.

RaSheed Jones had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (1-2). Jordan Battle and Denzel Hines each scored 14.

The Wolfpack came into the game averaging 67% on their two-point shots and 51 points per game in the paint. Against Coastal Carolina they shot 57% on two-pointers and scored 42 in the paint.

The Wolfpack misfired on all 10 of their 3-point tries but made 28 of 35 free throws.

Coastal Carolina made 19 of 20 free throws.